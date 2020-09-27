Doris Steiger

LIMA — Doris J. Steiger, 95 of Lima, passed away March 27, 2020, at Shawnee Manor Nursing Home. Doris was born June 21, 1924, to George and Effie (Hammer) Steiger.

She studied under the Lima Memorial Hospital Nursing Program in 1942 and was a nurse at Lima Memorial Health Systems where she supervised the OB-GYN department. OB doctors respected and trusted the skill Doris had with mothers and babies; she could stand her ground with any doctor.

She was a member of Westview United Methodist Church and the Lima Memorial Hospital Alumni Association. Doris spoke frequently at women's groups and gave her testimony of walking with Jesus; she was a devoted Christian who studied her Bible regularly. In her younger years, Doris traveled Canada, Mexico and the Western United States, making stops at the Grand Canyon and California. She enjoyed opera, movies, cats and kittens and she played the piano; she enjoyed beautiful music and it restored her soul. Doris will be greatly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada, with Pastor Gary Reese to officiate.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.