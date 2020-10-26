Doris Tobin

LIMA — Doris L. Tobin, age 99, passed away October 25, 2020, at 9:45 am, at Harmony of Brentwood Assisted Living in Brentwood, TN. Doris was born May 18, 1921 in Lima, OH, to David L. and Pearl (Gordon) Hunt who preceded her in death. On July 5, 1941, she married James Robert Tobin who preceded her in death on June 18, 1989.

Doris was a 1939 graduate of Lima South High School. She had worked at the Better Business Bureau but spent most of her time raising her children and being a homemaker. Doris was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the Allen Michigan Garden Club. Doris loved to garden, listening music and was an accomplished seamstress. She also was a season ticket holder of the Lima Symphony which she loved attending.

Doris is survived by her children: James (Catherine) Tobin of Brentwood, TN and Kathleen (James) Hipps of Shawnee Mission, KS, 4 grandchildren: James (Molly) Tobin, Amanda (Ed) Sawyer, Robert Hipps and Emily (Lance) Livingston, 5 great grandchildren: Julia Sawyer, Lily Sawyer, Olivia Sawyer, Morgan Tobin and Adam Tobin, 2 nephews: David VonAlmen of Columbus Grove, OH, and Bill VonAlmen of Lima, OH and a niece, Lesli (John) L. Ryan of Russells Point, OH. She was preceded in death by 5 siblings: David Hunt, Vera (David) Lloyd, Gordon (Lavata) Hunt, Irma Hunt and Velma (Roger) Williams.

There will be a funeral service held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Officiating the service will be Rev. John Foster. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery following the service.

Friends may call on Thursday from 12 noon until 2 :00 pm at the EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church.

