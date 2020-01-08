LIMA — Doris E. Wall, age 77, passed away at 12:50 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at the Hilty Memorial Home in Pandora, Ohio.

Doris was born on August 25, 1942, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Andrew Frank and Pauline (Nance) Hooks. On June 14, 1985, she married John T. Wall Sr., who preceded her in death on June 16, 2016.

Doris was a homemaker who loved her grandkids, cats, and was interested in genealogy.

She is survived by three daughters: Cathy Lynn (Gary) Smith, Bambi Lynn (Tom) Naftzger and Tonya Lynn Hardgrove; son, Jim Allen Ray; step-son, John Thomas (Christina) Wall, Jr.; three step-daughters: Deborah Kaye(James) Earl, Kimberly Ann Wall and Kerrie Lynn Wall; twenty grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Andrew J. Hooks, and son-in-law Hans Hardgrove (Tonya).

The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio and one hour prior to service on Saturday. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the funeral home. Rev. Terry Brock will officiate. Entombment will follow at Memorial Park Mausoleum, Lima.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hilty Memorial Home, Pandora, Ohio.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .