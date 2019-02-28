LIMA — Minister Doris Elaine Watkins, age 62, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at approximately 12:23 a.m. at her residence in Lima surrounded by loved ones.

She was born on September 16, 1956 in Lima, Ohio to the union of Andrew and Florence (Stevenson) Watkins, Sr.; both parents are deceased.

Minister Watkins worked as a Case Manager at UMADOP, Paralegal and as a Merchandiser at Cracker Barrell. She graduated from Lima Senior High School in 1974, and received an Associate Degree of Applied Science and Applied Business from Lima Technical College. She obtained a Bachelor of Criminal Justice from Tiffin University and a Master of Science in Criminal Justice from Kaplan University. Minister Watkins has a Preacher's License certificate. She served as an Associate Minister at Shiloh Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School. She was an instructor for the Northwest District Association and the Congress of Christian Education. Minister Watkins was the Director of a children's garden program, a positive Role Model Ministry, coordinator for Keeper of the Dream Ministry, "I am my Sister's/Brother's Keeper" program. She also volunteered at Mizpah Community Center and Miss Mariah's Day Care.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory a sister; Sherri Jackson of Lima. 2 brothers; Clarence Watkins (Brenda) of Lima and Robert Watkins (Anne) of Delphos, OH. A god sister; Jeannie Smith, special niece; Jackie Watkins, nephew she raised; T.J. Watkins. Goddaughter; Dumeka Woodley Bagley. Special sisters of the heart; Mary P. Monford, Daisy Jones, Minnie Upshaw and Deborah Woodley. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by 4 brothers; Andrew Watkins, Jr., Kevin Watkins, Larry Watkins and Willie A. Watkins. 2 sisters; Ora D. Page and Dorothy Jean Watkins.

Home Going Services will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Shiloh Baptist Church with Rev. Cleven Jones, officiating.

Visitation/Wake will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with the family present from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church

Interment: Woodlawn Cemetery

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

