GREENWOOD, Ind. — Doris "Dottie" Ziegler, 80, formerly of Ottawa, OH, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 21 at Greenwood Meadows Nursing Home.

Born at home in Bell County, Kentucky, on July 1, 1939 to Kentucky coal miner Caleb Crawford and Effie (Lee) Crawford, Dottie spent her early years running, climbing and playing with her brothers and sisters through the miles of hills and trees on Pine Mountain, which was her backyard. She graduated from Henderson Settlement High School in Frakes, Kentucky before moving to Van Wert where she worked as an operator at the telephone company. While in Van Wert, she met and married Bob Ziegler, to whom she was married 58 years and raised two children.

Dottie also worked for GTE Sylvania/Phillips North America in the late 70s and 80s and loved meeting with her co-workers over breakfast, coffee and cigarettes following nights on third shift at the plant. Dottie was a uniquely compassionate person who loved and felt deeply. She was a "go to" person for many people who knew her to be a great listener as they shared their life issues, personal problems and whatever happened to be on their minds at the time.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends; and had the ability to hold a conversation with anyone for hours. She enjoyed traveling to Mexico and trips to Las Vegas to play the slots; but mostly was content being at home, cutting the grass, filling her bird bath and watching the birds splash around.

But Dottie's most treasured accomplishment was her family, for which she lived her life to protect, praise, teach, cheer on, comfort and celebrate her husband, her children and her grandchildren. She gave love, joy and laughter selflessly and that is what those who knew her will remember the most.

She is survived by her husband Bob, her daughter Robyn of Oak Park, Illinois, her son Robert (Lucille) of Greenwood, Indiana; three grandsons, three granddaughters; one great grandson; brothers John (Lula) Crawford and Fitzhugh (Mary) Crawford of Van Wert; a sister, Maxine (Dan) Sutton of Lima; sister-in-law Nancy Crawford; brother-in-law Gary Money, both of Van Wert and 17 nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Hollis Crawford and Jerry Crawford; two sisters, Mary Gloris Crawford and Karen Crawford, and sister-in-law and brother-in-law Fran and Pete Blake.

Due to public health concerns, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert. Arrangements by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the , Northwest Ohio Chapter: https://act.alz.org/site/Donation2?df_id=45755&mfc_pref=T&45755.donation=form1&_ga=2.171234211.283089912.1587583292-2106645765.1587583292