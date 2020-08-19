LIMA — Dorlis Slone, age 79, passed away at 8:36 a.m. on Wednesday, August 19 2020, at her home in Lima.

Dorlis was born on February 20, 1941 in Garrett, Kentucky, to the late Samuel and Lonie (Griffith) Lafferty. On October 11, 1958 she married Bobby J. Slone, who preceded her in death on January 27, 2013.

Dorlis worked as a Nurses Aid at Roselawn Nursing Home in Spencerville, Ohio and at Joint Township Memorial Hospital in St. Marys, Ohio. She was a member of Lima Freewill Baptist Church since 1962, where her husband was the Pastor. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, cooking and baking (especially her gingerbread cookies and chicken & dumplings). She loved animals.

She is survived by daughters: Kimberly (Steve) Werling of Lima and Gina (Rick) Barnt of Waynesfield; son, Robert (Amy) Slone of Sidney, OH; eight grandchildren: Nathan (Jill) Young, Ben (Amber) Young, Ray (Vanessa) Barnt, Tony (Natasha Boyer) Miller, Heather Barnt, Ryan Barnt, Andrew (Brandi) Slone and Zachary Slone; eleven great-grandchildren: Tori and Reagan Young, Matthew, Harleigh, and Lilly Miller, Katie, Bryce and Brody Young, Emma Slone, Willow and Isaac Barnt.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; three brothers: Edgar, Hargis and Bradis Lafferty; and three sisters: Anvie Coburn, Sylvia Bradley and Trilbie Ousley.

The family will receive friends from 4 – 8 p.m. on Friday, August 21st at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio. A funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 22nd at the funeral home. Pastor David Coffey will officiate. Burial will follow at Preston Cemetery, Alger, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Allen County Humane Society.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .