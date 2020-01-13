SPENCERVILLE — Dorothea Pugh Plikerd, 87, of Spencerville passed away at 9:45 AM Monday, January 13, 2020 in the Roselawn Manor. She was born September 6, 1932 in Venedocia, the daughter of the late John Owen and Emerald Sayers Pugh. On February 25, 1951 she married Wesley F. Plikerd, who died November 6, 2011.

Surviving are her two granddaughters, Rachel (Bryan) Sipe and Laura (Josh) Lyle, five great grandchildren, niece; Kathy (Bob) McCollow, nephews; Owen (Karen) Pugh, Bob (Denise) Pugh and Eric (Jen) Pugh, her sister-in-law; Judy Abbott and former son-in-law; Doug Ruen.

She was preceded in death by her two daughters, Julie (Mark) Stechschulte and Janet Ruen, brother Hugh (Evelyn) Pugh and niece Nikki Abbott.

She had been very active in the Spencerville Chapter 130, Order of Eastern Star, a member for 65 years. She served as Worthy Matron in 1962 and Past Grand Marshall for the Grand Chapter of OES in 1986.. She enjoyed her travels with the OES and established life long friendships.

Funeral services will be 11 AM Wednesday in the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville with Pastor Tom Emery officiating. Burial will follow in the Spencerville Cemetery.

Friends may call after 10 AM Wednesday at the funeral home, where the Order of Eastern Star will conduct services at 10:45 AM.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Salem Presbyterian Church in Venedocia.

