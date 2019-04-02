LIMA — Dorothy J. Allenbach, age 88 of Lima, passed away, Sunday, March 31, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born January 3, 1931 in Massillon, Ohio to the late John T. Urwin and Hilda A. (Starkey) Urwin. On February 14, 1953 she married Albert W. Allenbach who preceded her in death on January 25, 2012.

Mrs. Allenbach grew up in Massillon, Ohio and graduated from Massillon Washington High School. Being raised Catholic; she was strong in her faith and became a member of St. Charles Catholic Church when her family moved to Lima. She was truly a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. Her family was her pride and joy. She had a cheerful, fun-loving motherly heart and enjoyed creating many everyday memories from camping trips to Holiday gatherings. She treasured raising her five children, babysitting her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and following their sporting events and other activities. Her other interests included playing cards, Bunko Club, quilting, vacationing near the beach and following the Cleveland Indians.

Surviving are her five children – Chris (Jean) Allenbach of Lima; Linda (Thomas) Wilkerson of Verona, WI; Debora (James) Gray of Navarre, OH; Keith (Karen) Allenbach of Gahanna, OH; Brian Allenbach of Lima; 10 grandchildren – Matthew Allenbach, Brett (Jody) Allenbach, Jamie Gray, Benjamin Gray, Emily (Cole) Campbell, Katelin (Kenneth) Rich, Karissa (Kevin) Forde, Megan Allenbach, Bridgette (Tyler) Ferguson and Alexa Allenbach; 6 great grandchildren – Akyus Richardson, Sophie Allenbach, Franklin Rich, Oliver Campbell, Greyson Ferguson, Camille Rich; and a brother – John T. " Jack" (Ruth) Urwin of Massillon.

She was preceded in death by a brother – Robert E. Urwin and a sister – Phyllis A. Kreiger.

A funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 8, 2019 at St. Charles Catholic Church, Lima. Father Kent Kaufman will officiate. Burial will be held at a later date.

The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville and on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at St. Charles Catholic Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Rita's Hospice or The .

Online condolences can be made at BayliffAndSon.com