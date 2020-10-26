Dorothy Bozick

LIMA — Dorothy A. Bozick, 89, died at 5:33 AM on Monday, October 26, 2020, at St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima, Ohio.

Dorothy was born on September 28, 1931, in Maynard, Ohio to the late Joseph and Annie {Applegarth} Soukup. On June 17, 1950, she married James J. Bozick, he preceded her in death on September 24, 2009.

Dorothy was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and a long time member of St. Gerard's Catholic Church. She retired from Crouse Lumber and enjoyed polka dancing and was an avid Cleveland and Ohio State University sports fan.

She is survived by three daughters, Nancy (Dan) Dugan, of Cincinnati, OH, Janet (Tom) Willoughby, of Saint Petersburg, FL and Betty (Curt) Smith, of Lima, OH' six grandchildren, Chris Dugan, Pat Dugan, Matt Dugan, Kelly Donovan, Kyle Smith, Dru Smith; ten great-grandchildren, Caleb, Parker, Avery, Jack, Hunter, Hannah, Joshua, James, Quinn, and Drew. She was preceded in death by her husband, three sisters: Virginia Homard, Ruth Serio, and Mildred Sabo, and two brothers: Edward Soukup and Don "Butchie" Soukup.

A private service will be held with immediate family. Interment will be in Gethsemani Mausoleum, Lima, Ohio.

The family would like to extend our thanks to Elmcroft for all the years of love and care they provided. We are truly grateful.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Gerard's Catholic Church, 240 W. Robb, Lima, Ohio 45801 and online condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.