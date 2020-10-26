1/1
Dorothy Bozick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LIMA — Dorothy A. Bozick, 89, died at 5:33 AM on Monday, October 26, 2020, at St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima, Ohio.

Dorothy was born on September 28, 1931, in Maynard, Ohio to the late Joseph and Annie {Applegarth} Soukup. On June 17, 1950, she married James J. Bozick, he preceded her in death on September 24, 2009.

Dorothy was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and a long time member of St. Gerard's Catholic Church. She retired from Crouse Lumber and enjoyed polka dancing and was an avid Cleveland and Ohio State University sports fan.

She is survived by three daughters, Nancy (Dan) Dugan, of Cincinnati, OH, Janet (Tom) Willoughby, of Saint Petersburg, FL and Betty (Curt) Smith, of Lima, OH' six grandchildren, Chris Dugan, Pat Dugan, Matt Dugan, Kelly Donovan, Kyle Smith, Dru Smith; ten great-grandchildren, Caleb, Parker, Avery, Jack, Hunter, Hannah, Joshua, James, Quinn, and Drew. She was preceded in death by her husband, three sisters: Virginia Homard, Ruth Serio, and Mildred Sabo, and two brothers: Edward Soukup and Don "Butchie" Soukup.

A private service will be held with immediate family. Interment will be in Gethsemani Mausoleum, Lima, Ohio.

The family would like to extend our thanks to Elmcroft for all the years of love and care they provided. We are truly grateful.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Gerard's Catholic Church, 240 W. Robb, Lima, Ohio 45801 and online condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH 45805
419-229-2300
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 26, 2020
My thoughts and prayers for the Bozick family. Dorothy was my very special friend. We shared so many special memories of all the good times we had at our Polka dances, parties, etc. I will miss her.
Georgine Vonderembse
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved