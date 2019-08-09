LIMA — Ms. Dorothy M. Cain, age 87, passed from this life on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at approximately 1:55 a.m. at Lima Manor in Lima, Ohio.

She was born on June 26, 1932 in Lima, Ohio to the union of Dudley Cain and Susan Deborah Hall-Cain, both parents preceded her in death.

Ms. Dorothy Cain was an elementary school teacher for over 30 years with the LA Unified School District in Los Angeles California. After retirement she returned home to Lima.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory 4 first cousins; Renee Hall-Malone (Thomas), of Riverside Calif., Gail Hall-Bryant (Maiso) of Silver Springs Md., Stanton O'Neil (Georgia), and Sylvia Williams both of Lima, Ohio.

Home going services will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. with Rev. John Kidd, officiating.

Visitation/Wake Services will be held at 10:00a.m. until time of services at Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc

Interment: Inglewood Memorial Park Cemetery Inglewood, California.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

