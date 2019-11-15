FREMONT — Sister Dorothy Dalton, R.S.M., (formerly Sister Mary Adelaide) passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at St. Bernardine Home in Fremont at the age of 87.

A native of Fremont, she attended St. Ann's Elementary School and Our Lady of the Pines Aspirant School for high school. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Carolan Dalton, her sister Carolan Dalton and half-sister, Mary Agnes Sanford Merchant.

A Sister of Mercy for 71 years, the majority of her ministries were focused in health care, having earned an MS in Nursing from Catholic University in Washington, DC, as well as certification in Nurse Midwifery from the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Her nursing ministry included Nursing Instructor at Mercy School of Nursing (Toledo) and Director of Nursing Education at St. Rita's School of Nursing in Lima. Her midwifery experience included Maternity Supervisor/Nurse Midwife at Our Lady of Mercy Hospital (Cincinnati); Instructor of Nurse Midwifery at the University of Mississippi Medical Center; and Nursing Consultant for Women's Health at Memphis/Shelby County (TN) Health Department. She later received certification in Parish Nursing which took her to Louisville, KY., where she was a Community Outreach Nurse for a retirement center and parish.

Her years as a midwife were special to her.

She loved bringing new life into the world and blessing each mother with her newborn.

She returned to Fremont in 2005 where she volunteered at Our Lady of the Pines Retreat Center and later retired to St. Bernardine Home in Fremont. Accompanying her to Fremont was her beloved cat, Kit, who provided Sister Dorothy with many hours of entertainment and relaxation.

She is survived by her Community of the Sisters of Mercy and her sister, Sister Ann Dalton of Cincinnati, and several cousins. She was especially grateful for the faithful visits from her cousins Kathy Schneider Pfefferle and David Dalton.

A Welcoming Service will take place at St. Bernardine Home, 1250 Tiffin Street in Fremont at 2:00 Sunday, November 17, 2019 with visitation to follow. Visitation will continue on Monday, November 18, 2019 from 8:30-1:30 with the funeral Mass at 2:00. Burial will follow in Our Lady of the Pines cemetery with a Funeral meal immediately after. Arrangements are in the care of Hanneman-Chudzinski-Keller Funeral Home, 416 S. Arch Street, Fremont, OH.

Hanneman Family Funeral Homes are honored to serve Sr. Dorthy's family and the Sisters of Mercy. All are encouraged to share fond memories and condolences by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com