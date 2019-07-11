LIMA — Dorothy J. Davis, age 94, passed away July 11, 2019, at 2:26 pm, at Shawnee Manor Nursing Home. Dorothy was born August 22, 1924, in Lima, OH, to John and Sarah (Newell) Meyers who preceded her in death. On August 17, 1943 she married Raymond G. Davis who preceded her in death on June 11, 1987.

Dorothy was a 1942 graduate of Shawnee High School. She was co-owner of the Davis Sign Company which they ran until he passed away. Dorothy was a member of the Union Chapel Missionary Church where she had served as a Deaconess, greeter and kitchen worker. She dearly loved her grandchildren.

Dorothy is survived by her 2 sons: Robert (Gloria) Davis of Lima, OH and Don (Candy) Davis of Florence, SC, 2 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Meyers and 4 sisters: Mary Hefner, Evelyn Hawley, Esther Hullinger and Elsie Justus.

There will be a funeral service held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 4:00 pm at the Union Chapel Missionary Church. Officiating the service will be Rev. Mark Bayliff. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.

Friends may call on Saturday from 2-4 pm at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Union Chapel Missionary Church.