OTTAWA — Dorothy M. Decker, 78, of Ottawa died 5:25 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at The Meadows of Ottawa. She was born November 16, 1940 in Kalida to the late Gerald and Helen (Losh) Fischer. On February 8, 1960 she married Kenneth A. Decker and he survives in Ottawa.

Also surviving are three children, Deborah Greve Decker and Kenneth W. (Suzanne) Decker both of Ottawa and Elizabeth Joling of Yreka, CA; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; three sisters, Edna Paxton of Elida, Wilma (Jerry) Buckland of St. Louis, MO and Rita (Ken) Klima of Ft. Wayne, IN; and a brother, Donald (Diane) Fischer of Kalida. She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Bill Greve and a brother-in-law, Carl Paxson.

Dorothy was the Nursing Home Administrator at the former Paradise Oaks in Cloverdale.

A Funeral Mass will be held 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019 at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Kalida with Fr. Mark Hoying officiating. Burial will follow in Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Ottawa. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. on Sunday at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa.

Memorials may be made to the Putnam County Hospice.

