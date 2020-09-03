LIMA — Dorothy M. Dudgeon, age 93, passed away at 2:32 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at her daughter's home.

Dorothy was born on July 6, 1927 in Lima, Ohio to the late Robert and Mary (Allman) Poland. On October 31, 1942 she married her first husband Anthony Loscavo who passed away in 1953. In 1972 she then married Roger Dudgeon who also preceded her in death in 1999.

Dorothy dearly loved the Lord and singing hymns. She also loved spending time with her loved ones.

She is survived by her children: Patty (David) Sias of Gallatin, TN, Anthony (GJ) Loscavo of Wapakoneta, OH, David (Sue) Loscavo of Huntsville, OH, Cathy (Mike) Ruggles of Elida, OH, and Michael Amburgey of Lima, OH; seven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, and husbands, she was preceded in death by grandson, John David Sias; and brothers: Russell, Roy, Robert, Lloyd and Louis Poland.

A private family funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home. Chaplain Herb Wilker will officiate. Burial will be in Gethsemani Cemetery, Lima.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Alzheimer's Association.

