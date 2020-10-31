1/1
Dorothy Ferenczi
LIMA — Dorothy B. Ferenczi, of Lima, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020, in her loving husband's arms. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Monday, November 2, 2020, at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at St. John Catholic Church, Lima. Father David M. Ross will officiate and sing the Ava Maria, How Great Thou Art and Amazing Grace. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, immediately following the mass. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Johns Catholic Church, Lima. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com



Published in The Lima News from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Calling hours
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
NOV
3
Service
11:00 AM
St. John Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
1170 Shawnee Rd
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 228-5474
