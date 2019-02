CELINA — Dorothy M. Fischer, 85, died Feb. 22, 2019, at the Gardens at Celina.

Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. John Lutheran Church in Celina. Burial will follow in North Grove Cemetery.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home, Celina.