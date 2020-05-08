LIMA — Dorothy Freeland died peacefully at home on May 7, 2020, at the age of 98. She was born on a farm in Iowa County, Iowa,, near Williamsburg on Jan. 31, 1922, the first of four children born to Fred and Amanda Iburg. She is survived by the youngest, Alice Olson of Denver. After high school graduation Dorothy attended Iowa State Univ. at Ames for two years to major in Home Economics, but decided she wanted to go to business school instead. After graduation she worked as a stenographer both in Iowa and in Indiana after her marriage until the birth of her first child. Dorothy married Wendell S. Freeland on Dec. 17, 1947. They purchased 10 acres near Cedar Lake IN in 1949, where they lived until 1964, when they moved with their family to Lima, OH where Wendell had pursued a new job opportunity. Seven of their eight children were born in IN: Nancy Lord (Stephen), Dr. R. Alan (Carol), Dr. Fredrick DVM (Michelle), David (Jill), Dr. Michael (Martha), Eric and Cynthia Freeland. Ronald (Cassandra) was born after the move to Lima. She had 17 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Dorothy was a very generous and giving person. While her children were young Dorothy was involved with Brownies and Cub Scouts, as well as the PTA. Throughout their school years she supported sports, music and numerous other activities. She was a very active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lima, singing soprano in the choir for many years, as well as serving on the Altar Guild and supporting the activities of the women's group. When her children were all grown Dorothy also volunteered for more than 25 years with Heartbeat of Lima, a crisis pregnancy center. She and Wendell travelled to both Germany and Hawaii visiting adult children temporarily living there. After Wendell's retirement they travelled through much of the United States both on family visits and just enjoying our country. Dorothy became a widow in Sept. 1994. She continued to travel to visit her children and grandchildren, as well as remaining active as a volunteer at church and in the community until health issues finally confined her largely to her home in the last several years. Her ashes will be interred next to her husband's grave, and near parents and grandparents, in the cemetery of Immanuel Lutheran Church outside Williamsburg, IA in a private family service. No public service is planned. Memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Lima or Heartbeat of Lima. Online condolences may be expressed at chiles-lamanfh.com Arrangements have been entrusted to CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from May 8 to May 10, 2020.