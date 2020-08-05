ADA — Dorothy G. Griffiths, age 91, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 11:15 PM at her residence in Ada, surrounded by her loving family and her dog, Ethel.

She was born on October 1, 1928 in Lima, Ohio to the late Robert and Bernice (Ridenour) Winks. Dorothy was previously married to David W. Cottrell and he passed away on September 12, 1976. She later married Owen Griffiths and he passed away in 1988.

Dorothy retired as a cook from the OSU-Lima Campus. She previously worked for A& P Supermarkets, where she worked as a meat wrapper. She was a member of the Ada First United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her three children: David (Amy) Cottrell of Cridersville, Christopher (Miriam) Cottrell of Ada and Victoria (John) Czysz of Tucson, Arizona; four grandchildren, five great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

Dorothy was preceded in death by a grandchild, Jason Cottrell; a brother, Robert E. Winks; and three sisters: Madelain Adams, Betty Goble and Joan Fitzgerald.

Attendance will be restricted at the funeral and visitation based on space to accommodate social distancing requirements. Face coverings must be worn while attending visitation and service.

A private family service will be held at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada with Rev. Terry Ayers officiating. Burial will be in Allentown Cemetery, Lima.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Hospice at 15100 Birchaven Lane, Findlay, Ohio 45840 and the American Cancer Society, 740 Commerce Drive, Suite B, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

