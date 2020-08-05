1/1
Dorothy Griffiths
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ADA — Dorothy G. Griffiths, age 91, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 11:15 PM at her residence in Ada, surrounded by her loving family and her dog, Ethel.

She was born on October 1, 1928 in Lima, Ohio to the late Robert and Bernice (Ridenour) Winks. Dorothy was previously married to David W. Cottrell and he passed away on September 12, 1976. She later married Owen Griffiths and he passed away in 1988.

Dorothy retired as a cook from the OSU-Lima Campus. She previously worked for A& P Supermarkets, where she worked as a meat wrapper. She was a member of the Ada First United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her three children: David (Amy) Cottrell of Cridersville, Christopher (Miriam) Cottrell of Ada and Victoria (John) Czysz of Tucson, Arizona; four grandchildren, five great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

Dorothy was preceded in death by a grandchild, Jason Cottrell; a brother, Robert E. Winks; and three sisters: Madelain Adams, Betty Goble and Joan Fitzgerald.

Attendance will be restricted at the funeral and visitation based on space to accommodate social distancing requirements. Face coverings must be worn while attending visitation and service.

A private family service will be held at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada with Rev. Terry Ayers officiating. Burial will be in Allentown Cemetery, Lima.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Hospice at 15100 Birchaven Lane, Findlay, Ohio 45840 and the American Cancer Society, 740 Commerce Drive, Suite B, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services
311 East Lima Avenue
Ada, OH 45812
419-634-2936
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 5, 2020
Such a sweet and special lady will remember her always. Thoughts and prayers to the family.
Cindy Smith
August 5, 2020
She was loved and will be missed very much.
Rick, Donna & Shawn Melton
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved