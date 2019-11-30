WAPAKONETA — Dorothy Jane "Dottie" Heitz, 93, of Wapakoneta died on November 29, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 8, 1926, in Delphos, OH to Aloysius and Laura (Laudick) Kaverman who preceded her in death. On June 29, 1949, she married Robert A. Heitz who preceded her in death on August 2, 2010.

She is survived by John (Rosa) Heitz of Mato Grosso, Brazil, David (Debra) Heitz, Jean (Stephen) Hull, Marilyn (Robert) Schmerge, Steven (Laura) Heitz, Judy (Craig) Opperman, Nicholas (Lisa) Heitz all of Wapakoneta, Nancy (Philip) Scott of Latrobe, PA and Christine (Orlando) Antolin of Arlington, TX; 32 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren; two sisters Alene Klausing and Janet Hiett, sister-in-law Martha Kaverman and brother-in-law Ed Utrup.

She was preceded in death by an infant son and son Gregory; four sisters Betty (Leonard) Beckmann, Alice (Norman) Knippen, Margaret (Paul) Pohlman and Ruth Utrup; two brothers Eugene (Esther) and Louis Kaverman; two brother-in-laws Richard Klausing and Tom Hiett.

Robert and Dorothy were owners of Heitz Electric & Plumbing. Dorothy was a mother and homemaker giving generously of herself to her family and community. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where for over 32 years she prepared and served funeral dinners.

Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Sean Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 2 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 615 N. Dixie Highway, Wapakoneta.

Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Joseph Catholic Church.

