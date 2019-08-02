LIMA — Ms. Dorothy Ellen Henderson , age 88, passed from this life on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at approximately 4:15 a.m. at Springview Manor Nursing Home in Lima.

She was born on December 27, 1930 in Lima, Ohio to the union of Samuel C. and Lois (Banks) Ward; both parents preceded her in death.

Ms. Henderson formerly worked at St. Rita's Medical Center and the Allen County Sheriff's Department. She was also a former Foster Mother. Ms. Henderson was member of Living Word Fellowship where she was a Mother of the Church and a member of the Women's Mentoring Group.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory 3 sons; Pastor Steven A. (Gilberta) Henderson and Shane A. (Glynis) Henderson, both of Lima. Stanley D. (Rhea) Henderson of Las Vegas NV. 26 Grandchildren, 55 Great Grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. 2 brothers; Paul J. Ward (Madge) and Leonard D. Ward (Gwen) both of Lima. A sister; Rose Overstreet of Cleveland, OH. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by 2 sisters; Hattie M. Littleton and Lucille Williamson. A brother: David Ward. 2 grandsons; Steven Henderson and Darren Henderson. 1 great-grandson; Cyrus Simmonds.

Home going services will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Grace Church Worldwide Ministries with Rev. Steven J. Henderson, officiating.

Visitation/Wake will be held at 10:00 a.m. where the family will be present at 11:00 a.m. until time of services, also at the church.

Interment: Woodlawn Cemetery

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

