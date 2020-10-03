1/1
Dorothy Hogue
1945 - 2020
LIMA —Ms. Dorothy Mae Hogue, age 75, passed from this life on Monday, September 28, 2020 at approximately 11:18 a.m. at her residence in Lima, Ohio.

She was born on September 5, 1945 in Seale, Alabama to the union of Bishop and Georgia Mae ( Gooding)Collier; both parents preceded her in death.

Ms. Hogue retired from Robin Rogers Daycare center. She was a member of Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church. She loved Jewelry, shoes, Bingo, family gatherings, Perry Mason and Westerns..

She leaves to cherish her precious memory a son; Jamy L. Hogue (Toionda) of Lima. 6 step-children; Debra Cunningham and Randy Hogue both of N. Carolina. Angela Nichols, Billie R. Barnett –Hogue and Bill J. Barnett Hogue all of Lima. Nataline White of Columbus, OH. A goddaughter; Gwendolyn Gooding of Lima.6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. 3 brothers; David Collier (Debra), Thomas Collier (Vickie) and Reginald Collier all of Lima. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Arnold Manley, officiating.

Visitation/Wake will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church at 10:00 a.m. until time of services at 12:00 p.m.

In view of the Global Pandemic, we at Jones-Clark Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restrictions issued by the government. Please be mindful.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the HOUGE Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com



Published in The Lima News from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
