BLUFFTON — Dorothy Rae Hursey, age 88, went home to be with the Lord at 5:00 a.m., November 8th, 2020. Born to Ameiel and Sylvia (Moser) Amstutz on April 25, 1932, Dorothy was a lifelong resident of Bluffton, Ohio and member of the Bluffton Presbyterian Church. A graduate of Bluffton High School Class of 1950, she married her high school sweetheart Lee Madison Hursey on August 25, 1950. She was a homemaker and worked at Millager Drug store. Dorothy loved dancing, cooking, knitting, crocheting, and traveling. Some of her fondest memories were of her trips with her husband to Venezuela, the Canary Islands, the Bahamas, and Hawaii. Dorothy enjoyed rooting on her favorite football and basketball teams including The Ohio State Buckeyes, the Cleveland Indians and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Dorothy had a deep love for her family and especially enjoyed doting on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Hursey and older sister Melvena (Amstutz) Lewis.

Dorothy is survived by her two sons Jim (Lynn) Hursey of Ocala, Florida, and Tom (Rebecca) Hursey of Bluffton, Ohio; granddaughters Laura From and Lisa (Greg) Culbertson, and five great-grandchildren William, Emery, Rowan, Paul, and Alec.

While her family will mourn the loss of their matriarch, they rejoice that she has been welcomed into the house of her Lord and savior, Jesus Christ. A private celebration in remembrance of her life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Bridge Home Health & Hospice in Findlay, Ohio or the Bluffton Presbyterian Church. Go Buckeyes!

