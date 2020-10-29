DOROTHY A. HUSTON, age 90, of Piqua, went home to be with the Lord at 6:00 PM on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Lima Memorial Hospital, Lima, OH. She was born in Waynesburg, KY on February 9, 1930, to the late Alonzo and Hester V. (Cornett) Green. Dorothy married Harold Harrison in 1946 in Crawfordsville, IN and he preceded her in death in March 7, 1955. She married William "Bill" D. Huston on February 1, 1959 in Lima, OH. He preceded her in death on March 10, 2004.

Dorothy is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law: Susan and Paul Dockter, Mansfield, OH, and Terri and Robert Johns, Lima, OH; one son: Larry Harrison, Piqua, OH; one sister: Jean Elfeldt, Delmar, NY; seven grandchildren: Paula S. Foor, Timothy Johns, Stacy Morales, Randy DeMarcus, Jennifer DeMarcus, Cinnamon Bryant, and Holly Mikolajewski; sixteen great grandchildren; and thirteen great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by: one daughter-in-law: Janet Harrison; one grandson: David Arthur Dockter; two great-great grandsons: Braxton Bryant and Harrison Bailey; and six brothers.

Dorothy was a member of the Piqua Church of the Nazarene where she dearly loved going to church, working with Lincoln Robinson, and serving the Lord. She worked as a waitress at the Empire Restaurant in Piqua for 18 years, where she enjoyed serving and interacting with her customers. Dorothy also enjoyed going on walks in the mountains and spending time at her cabin in Georgia. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

The family would like to express a special thank you to: Nancy Grundrich for everything she did for Dorothy, Elmcroft Senior Living in Lima, OH and Putnam County Homecare and Hospice in Ottawa, OH for the love and care they provided for Dorothy.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, 646 West High Street, Piqua, OH 45356 with Lincoln Robinson officiating and Pastor Steve Spoon co-officiating. The family will receive friends 4-7 PM on Monday at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Oak Hill Cemetery, 392 West Oak Hill Road, Crawfordsville, IN 47933.

Memorial contributions may be made to Piqua Church of the Nazarene, 400 S. Sunset Drive, Piqua, OH 45356 or Putnam County Homecare and Hospice, 575 Ottawa Glandorf Rd, Ottawa, OH 45875.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.