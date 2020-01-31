PANDORA – Dorothy J. German, 92 of Pandora died at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Hilty Nursing Home, Pandora. She was born April 14, 1927 in Barberton to the late Walter and Louise (Kelley) Wilkinson. On June 10, 1972 she married Robert German who passed away March 29, 2008.

She is survived by two daughters, Becky (Joe Brinkman) Grismore of Ottawa and Karen (Charles) Hovest of Ottawa; a son-in-law, David Dick of Wray, GA; 10 grandchildren, Steve (Tera) Kaufman, Jason (Jennifer) Grismore, Scott (Taylor) Grismore, Sara Vine, Dewey Lyle, Brandy Lyle, Jennifer Murray, Ryan (Brandy) Hovest, Randy (Cheryl) Hovest, Robert (James) Hovest; 31 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; a brother, Paul (Dorothea) Wilkinson of Findlay; and a sister, Sara Simon of Findlay. She was also preceded in death by her son, Gary Kaufman; a daughter, Marsha Dick; granddaughter, Michelle Kaufman; and a grandson, Jeremy Lyle.

Dorothy was a retired nurse having worked at Philips, formerly GTE Sylvania. She was a very active member of Pandora United Methodist Church. She was a member of MID Century Club, District of United Methodist Women, Occupational Nurses Association, and Philips Quarter Century Club. Dorothy was also a member of VOSH, dedicated her life to the organization and was the Jefferson Award winner for her service.

A Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 3, 2020 at Pandora United Methodist Church with Pastor Harold Scott officiating. Burial will follow in Harman Cemetery, Gilboa. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa on Sunday and one hour prior to the service on Monday at the church. Memorials may be made to Pandora United Methodist Church, Putnam County Hospice, or to the .

