LIMA — Dorothy E Jarvis, 94, passed away August 23, 2019, at 9:23 am, Lima Memorial Health System.

Dorothy was born September 20, 1924 in Lima, OH. Her parents were James and Laura Gross, both of whom preceded her in death. On August 10, 1947 she married Wilbur Jarvis who preceded her in death on July 8, 2006.

Dorothy was an amazing woman who was beloved by all who knew her. She served the U.S. armed forces for many years as a part of the administration for the Draft Board. Dorothy was a dedicated member of First Church of the Nazarene as well as an auxiliary member of the V.F.W. post 1275. She was an Avid reader of the Lima News, and enjoyed reading it every day. She was also a major fan of O.S.U. sports, especially football and basketball. She was known for her thoughtfulness, and Dorothy always managed to repay a kindness with a thoughtful greeting card. She especially looked forward to and enjoyed Fat Jack's pizza parties with her family. Family was the most important thing to Dorothy, and any time that she was with them was her greatest pleasure.

Survivors include: her sister, Shirley (Robert (d)) Wolford; son-in-law, Barry (Nancy) Flack; grandchildren, Heather (Greg) Joseph and Craig (Sondra) Flack; as well as great-grandchildren, Madison Flack, Aaron Parkins, Cole Flack, Abby Parkins, Alivia Joseph, Hannah Joseph, Landon Flack, and Cameron Flack.

Preceded in death by: her parents, James Gross and Laura Gross; spouse, Wilbur Jarvis; daughter, Sheila Flack; as well as siblings, Albert (Argyle) Gross, Robert (Louise) Gross, James (Irene) Gross Jr., and Barbara (Henry) Althoff.

Services will be held at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL HOME EASTSIDE CHAPEL on Thursday, August 29 at 11:00 am.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 28 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm also at the EASTSIDE CHAPEL.

Burial will be in Walnut Hill Cemetery immediately following the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

