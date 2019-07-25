LIMA — Dorothy (Krouskop) Jones, 89, passed away at 10:50 AM on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at her son's residence in Lima.

Dorothy was born on December 5, 1929, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Harold L. Krouskop and Mellie (Thompson) Krouskop.

Dorothy married the late Howard D. Jones on August 7, 1948. They have two children: daughter Shirley (Rockie) Ford and son Michael (Helen) Jones, four grandchildren, Scott (Jenni) Newland, Jennifer Jones, Matthew (Erin) Jones and Christina Jones, one great-grandson Jase Newland and one great-granddaughter Avery King. She is also survived by a sister-in-law Sue Krouskop.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, three brothers, Monroe (Helen) Krouskop, George Krouskop and Robert Krouskop; two sisters, Grace Krouskop and Margaret (Bill) Worrell and one brother-in-law Donald Jones.

Dorothy graduated from Harrod High School in 1947. She worked at West Ohio Gas and then retired from Lima Armature in 1983. She was a member of Lima Good Sam and HART Club. She was also a member of Lima Trinity United Methodist Church.

The family will receive friends from 2 – 4 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, Ohio.

The funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019 at the funeral home. Rev. Mike Huffaker will officiate. Interment will follow at Wright Cemetery, Converse, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to (Northwest Ohio Chapter), 3400 W. Elm St., Lima, OH 45807.

