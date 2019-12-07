LIMA — Dorothy L. Kersker, age 91, was called home to the Lord at 6:03 am Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Lima Memorial Health System with her family by her side.

Dorothy was born July 19, 1928 in Wauseon, OH, to the late Carl and Mildred (James) Bassitt. On February 2, 1947 she married her high school sweetheart, Clarence McKinley Kersker Jr. who preceded her in death on November 15, 2017.

Dorothy attended Beaverdam and LaFayette Jackson High School. She had worked at the Holiday Inn and retired from Bath Schools where she worked in the cafeteria. Dorothy loved helping others and had volunteered over 3,000 hours at Lima Memorial Hospital. She enjoyed bowling, golf and traveling with her husband. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

She is survived by two children, Janice L. (Edgar L.) Hauenstein of Montpelier, David L. (Debra K.) Kersker of Port Charlotte, FL; daughter-in-law, Mary Lou Kersker of Harrod; ten grandchildren, Todd M. Kersker, Tammy M. (Gene) Sedlacek, Taffy M. (Scott) Colley, Troy M. (Lisa) Kersker, Rhonda L. (Chuck) Bryan, Diane M. (Andrew) Brehm, Debra M. Koehler, Renee A. (Bruce) Crowl, Edgar D. (Ralna) Hauenstein, Bryan L. Kersker; 23 great grandchildren, 16 great-great grandchildren; sister, Arlene Handfield and sister-in-law, Rita Kersker.

In addition to her parents and husband she is preceded in death by a son, Donald E. Kersker; two brothers, James Bassitt and Robert (Faye) Bassitt; sister, Josephine "Joan" Clausen; brother-in-law, Eddie Handfield, sister-in-law, Betty Bassitt, two brothers-in-law, Richard Kersker, Jack Kersker and a sister-in-law, Barbara Carmen.

Funeral services will begin at 10:00 am Friday, December 13, 2019, at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Pastor David Stanford will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 4:00 and 6:00 - 8:00 pm Thursday, December 12, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Putnam County Hospice, 575 Ottawa-Glandorf Road #3, Ottawa, Ohio 45875.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.