LIMA — Dorothy (Martz) Kindle, 87, of Lima passed away 5:40 p.m. Thursday evening, March 7, 2019 at Lima Memorial Health Systems. She was born on April 23, 1931 in Gomer, Ohio to Harry and Evelyn (Pugh) Martz and they preceded her in death. On Sept 1, 1951, she married John L. Kindle and he died November 22, 2005.

They were the parents of Carolyn Childs, John D. Kindle, Mike Kindle all of Lima and Jerry Kindle of Daytona Beach, Florida. She was grandmother of nine, great grandmother of fourteen and great great grandmother of two. She is survived by a sister, Betty Coil of Leipsic and a brother: Doyle Martz of Landeck.

Along with her parents and her husband she is preceded in death by her siblings, Wanda Waters, Bob Martz and Don Martz.

Dorothy was a homemaker, she was a great mother and grandmother, she enjoyed life to the fullest. She enjoyed hunting with her husband, roller skating and playing bingo.

Her funeral service will be 12 noon, Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at SIFERD-ORIANS FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Chris Page, officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Family and friends may call Monday, March 11 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made to Putnam County Hospice. Online condolences can be left at www.siferd-oriansfuneralhome.com.