LIMA —Dorothy Mae Laing, age 89 of Lima, passed 7:25 p.m., Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Shawnee Manor. She was born April 24, 1930 in Kenton, Ohio to the late Fred and Martha James McKee. On February 26, 1949 she married Charles Laing, Jr. who passed on September 8, 2011.

Mrs. Laing was a homemaker and a member of the First Assembly of God Church. She had worked at the Ohio Deck Company and at Land End Sales. She loved to sew, crochet, do crafts, play cards, and fish. She will be remembered for being a wonderful mom and her canning food for the family, especially her vegetable soup and applesauce.

She is survived by 3 sons - John (Donna) Laing of Lima; Tom (Ellyn) Laing of West Liberty; Joe (Sheila) Laing of Lima; 2 daughters - Connie (Eric) Martin of Elida; Penny (Jeff) Coleman of Lima; 11 grandchildren - Melissa Laing; Harlan (Andrea) Laing; Matthew (Courtney) Laing; Jennifer (Mark) Hartford; Michael (Kenji) Coleman; Laura (Joshua) Shrader; Alina (Paul) Dunlap; Eric (Tammy) Martin; Joseph (Amanda) Laing; Michelle Laing; and Caitlin (Terry) Geboy; many great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; 3 brothers - Bob McKee of Forest; Chuck McKee of Kenton; Frank McKee of Forest; 2 sisters - Alice (Larry) Wilson of Findlay; and Ruth Erickson of Ada.

She was preceded in death by a granddaughter - Jessica Settlemire who passed on January 11 2019; 3 brothers - Lawrence McKee; Dan McKee; Jappy; and a sister - Marge Burkholder.

Funeral services will begin 10:00 a.m., Monday, February 3, 2020 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Rev. Bill Herr will officiate. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m., Sunday, February 2nd at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Association, The , or The Diabetes Foundation.

