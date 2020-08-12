Dorothy LaRotonda

LIMA — Dorothy May LaRotonda 97, of Lima, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 3:25 p.m. at her residence surrounded by her children. She was born on February 7, 1923 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Edward and Martha {Brazier} Holden. On December 27, 1941 in Turtle Creek, PA, she married Major Robert LaRotonda, USAF, who preceded her in death September 10, 2001.

Dorothy was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church, where she was a member of the Ladies Altar Rosary Society. She also belonged to the Lady's Auxiliary of the VFW and Heartbeat of Lima. She volunteered at St. Vincent De Paul as well as in the cafeteria at St. Charles Catholic School. She was part of the Blue Army of the Rosary and was a great bowler for St. Charles' Tuesday morning lady's league at Westgate.

She is survived by her children: Bob R. LaRotonda, Marge Thompson (Don), Russell LaRotonda (Kathy), Angela LaRotonda-Robinson (Stephen), and Janet LaRotonda, 19 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, 14 great-great-grandchildren, and her sister Lorraine Loveland.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law Evelyn Marie LaRotonda, brothers: Clarence, Edward, William, and Russell Holden, and her sister Lois Varasse.

Her family will receive friends on Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, OH with a rosary at 8 p.m. and time of sharing following.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020 at St. Charles Catholic Church. Fr. Kent Kaufman will officiate. Burial will follow at Gethsemani Cemetery, Lima, OH.

Memorial contributions may be made to EWTN and St. Rita's Hospice.

