1/1
Dorothy LaRotonda
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LIMA — Dorothy May LaRotonda 97, of Lima, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 3:25 p.m. at her residence surrounded by her children. She was born on February 7, 1923 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Edward and Martha {Brazier} Holden. On December 27, 1941 in Turtle Creek, PA, she married Major Robert LaRotonda, USAF, who preceded her in death September 10, 2001.

Dorothy was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church, where she was a member of the Ladies Altar Rosary Society. She also belonged to the Lady's Auxiliary of the VFW and Heartbeat of Lima. She volunteered at St. Vincent De Paul as well as in the cafeteria at St. Charles Catholic School. She was part of the Blue Army of the Rosary and was a great bowler for St. Charles' Tuesday morning lady's league at Westgate.

She is survived by her children: Bob R. LaRotonda, Marge Thompson (Don), Russell LaRotonda (Kathy), Angela LaRotonda-Robinson (Stephen), and Janet LaRotonda, 19 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, 14 great-great-grandchildren, and her sister Lorraine Loveland.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law Evelyn Marie LaRotonda, brothers: Clarence, Edward, William, and Russell Holden, and her sister Lois Varasse.

Her family will receive friends on Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, OH with a rosary at 8 p.m. and time of sharing following.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020 at St. Charles Catholic Church. Fr. Kent Kaufman will officiate. Burial will follow at Gethsemani Cemetery, Lima, OH.

Memorial contributions may be made to EWTN and St. Rita's Hospice.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH 45805
419-229-2300
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved