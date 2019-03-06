LIMA — Dorothy "Dot" A. Locke, 88, passed away on March 6, 2019, at 4:25 am, Lima Convalescent Home, surrounded by her loving family.

Dorothy "Dot" was born March 24, 1930 in Atlanta, GA, to John and Rosa (Pound) Taylor who both preceded her in death. On October 1, 1952 she married Richard "Dick" Locke in Brookland Methodist Church in West Columbia, SC.

Dorothy "Dot" graduated from Brookland-Cayce High School in 1948. Dorothy has been a member at Family of Faith United Methodist for over 60 years and both her and her husband were very active there. She worked as a Financial Counselor at St. Rita's Medical Center for about 20 years. Dorothy "Dot" loved Edisto Island in South Carolina and found great joy in spending time with her family there. She also enjoyed watching birds in their natural state and planting various flowers.

Dorothy "Dot" is survived by her husband, Richard "Dick" Locke of Lima, OH, daughter, "Rosa" Linda (Francis) Porreca of Lima, OH, sister, Una (Fred) Hayes of New Bern, NC and sister-in-law, Nadine Taylor of Lexington County, SC.

She is preceded in death by her brothers, Cromer (Lessie) P. Taylor, Clyde (Evelyn) W. Taylor and Herman G. Taylor.

Visitation will be on March 9, 2019 from 2:00PM to 4:00PM at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Burial of cremated remains will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Family of Faith United Methodist, 801 Bellefontaine Avenue, Lima, Ohio 45801.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.