GLANDORF – Dorothy M. Duling, 101, of Glandorf, died at her residence at 4:30 a.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020. She was born December 16, 1918 in Leipsic to the late Lawrence and Veronica (Goedde) Gerten. She grew up on the family farm learning to work hard. On May 29, 1945 she married Victor Duling. He preceded her in death on September 1, 2007.

She is survived by 9 children: Norman Duling, Cletus (Karen) Duling, Arthur (Janet) Duling and Ronald (Teresa) Duling, all of Glandorf, Leona Honigfort and Mary Ann (Al) Gerding of Ottawa, Joseph (Mary) Duling of Kalida, Carolyn (Gary) Westrick and Ruth Ann (David) Ellerbrock, both of Miller City, a son-in-law: Edward Morman of Columbus Grove; a sister-in-law: Teresia Gerten of Leipsic; 37 grandchildren and 78 great-grandchildren.

Those who went before her included 2 daughters: Margaret Duling and Jeanette Morman; daughter-in-law: Carolyn Duling; a son-in-law: Darrell Honigfort; 2 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; 5 brothers: John (Rita) Gerten, Harold (Alice) Gerten, Edgar Gerten, Lawrence (Thelma) Gerten Jr., and Henry Gerten (infant), and 3 sisters: Odelia (Ray) Siefker, Lucille (Elmer) Karhoff and Mary Ann (Francis) Hanneman.

Dorothy was a homemaker who worked side-by-side with her husband of 62 years. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Glandorf and its Altar Rosary Society. She enjoyed playing bingo, quilting, putting together puzzles, as well as spending time in her garden. Faith, prayer and family were her most treasured aspects of life.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 17, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church with Msgr. Charles Singler officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 2 to 8 p.m. at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa where a scripture service will be held at 1:45 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Putnam County Hospice or to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.

Her family would like to thank Fr. Tony for his many visits and all those at the Putnam County Hospice, especially nurse Briana and the nurses' aides that kept her comfortable in her final days on earth. To those who stopped in to see her, your visits meant more than you will ever know. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.