CRIDERSVILLE — Dorothy M. 'Dottie' Kizer age 77, of Cridersville, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, Jan. 8th 2020 at her son's home.

She was born Dec. 17,1942 in Jamaica, New York to the late Robert and Doris Lundgren

Kane. Dottie retired from Ford Motor Company after 32 years and was an active member of the Ford Girls Club. She went on to volunteer at St. Rita's Hospital and enjoyed gardening and dinners out with friends despite her medical setbacks.

Survivors include son Robert Kizer of Cridersville and daughter Patti (John) Dunham and their children: Elisabeth, Sam and Isabelle.

The family will receive friends 1 to 3 p.m., Sunday at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. The funeral will follow at 3. A private burial will be in Gethsemani Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to the or to St. Rita's Hospice. Online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com