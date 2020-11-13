1/
Dorothy Marie Rice
ELWOOD, IN — Dorothy Marie Rice, 90, passed away at 12:28 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Elwood Health & Living Home in Elwood, Indiana.

Dorothy was born on September 21, 1930, in Lima, Ohio to the late Henry and Hazel (Sneary) Shope. On January 23, 1948, she married the love of her life, Buddy E. Rice, who preceded her in death on September 13, 2002.

Dorothy was a homemaker and attended Bible Missionary Church in Lima.

She is survived by two sons: Rev. Charles (Penny) Rice of Lima, OH and Dr. Sam (Beth) Rice of Ely, MN; two daughters: Karen (John) Howells of Fountain, CO and Alice (Roger) Towner of Elwood, IN; twenty-four grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchildren; sister Linda (Tom) Savieo of Fort Wayne, IN; and sister-in-law, Cecilia Shope of Lima, OH.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Rice; two grandchildren; sister, Patricia Williams; brother, John Shope; sister, Ella Dickson; and brother Charles (Mrytis) Shope.

A graveside service will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 Fairmount Cemetery, Uniopolis, Ohio. Rev. James Messengill will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com . Arrangements handled by Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, OH.



Published in The Lima News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
