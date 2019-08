NEW BREMAN — Dorothy E. McKibans, 94, died Aug. 16, 2019, at Elmwood Assisted Living.

Services will begin 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Faith Alliance Church, New Bremen. Burial will follow in Pilger Ruhe Cemetery, New Knoxville.

Friends may call 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home, New Bremen and one hour prior to the service Wednesday at the church.