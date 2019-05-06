KALIDA — Dorothy H. Miller, 84, of Kalida died 12:15 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the Meadows of Kalida. She was born March 6, 1935 in Ecorse, MI to the late Albert and Edna (Ricker) Lammers. On August 21, 1954 she married Ralph L. Miller, who survives in Kalida. They were married 64 years.

Also surviving are seven children: Marlene (Thomas) Schumaker of Kalida, Grace (James) Deitering of Ottoville, Elaine (Greg) Trentman of Kalida, Theresa (Dave) Meyer of Leipsic, Joe (Jill) Miller of Kalida, Steve (Carolyn) Miller of Kalida and Charles Miller of Delta; 16 grandchildren: 19 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; 2 brothers: Donald (Ann) Lammers of Napoleon and Francis (Janette) Lammers of Freeport, FL; and a sister-in-law: Valita Lammers of Kalida.

She is preceded in death by a daughter: Brenda Miller; a great-grandson: David Warman; 5 brothers: Ralph (Betty) Lammers, Melvin (Edith) Lammers, Virgil (Mary) Lammers, Paul Lammers and Richard Lammers; and a sister: Sr. Marlene (Lucille) Lammers.

Dorothy was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church, Kalida and its Rosary Altar Solidity where she was the commissioner of community affairs for many years. She was a member of Catholic Ladies of Columbia Council #134, VFW Auxiliary, Ottawa and volunteered for the parish with Helping Hands and the Meadows of Kalida. She worked for the election board of Jackson Township for 34 years.

She had worked in different restaurants and was the secretary at Paradise Oaks Nursing Home, Cloverdale. She also did daycare for over 100 children over a 25-year period. Dorothy loved family gatherings, cooking, sewing, putting puzzles together, reading and volunteering wherever she could. She loved her grandkids, great-grandkids and her daycare kids.

The funeral mass will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at St. Michael's Catholic Church with Father Mark Hoying officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Township where a C. L. of C. rosary service will be held at 7:45 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael's Cemetery Fund or to the Miller Family for charities special to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com