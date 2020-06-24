DOLA — Private services for Dorothy Minter will be led by Pastor Doug Flinn. She will be buried at Pleasant View Cemetery in Sycamore, Ohio. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

She passed away at age 92 on June 23, 2020 at Vancrest of Ada. She was born on November 18, 1927 in Seneca County, Ohio to the late Bert and Hazel (Shock) Geary. She married Rev. Carl Minter in 1947 and he preceded her in death on December 19, 1999.

Surviving are her children; a daughter; Sharon (Jim) Nold of Littleton, NC, 2 sons; Terry (Elaine) Minter of Dola, Roger (Robbin) Minter of Port Orchard, WA, a sister; Joyce (Astor) Mullins of Bloomville, OH, 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren and 4 nephews.

She is preceded in death by a brother; Wilber (Bernita) Geary, infant twin brothers, and a niece Barbara Mullins.

Through the years, Dorothy worked for a gun factory in Westerville, a JCPenney in Findlay, a nursing home in Fremont and a restaurant in Columbus Grove. More importantly, she always supported her husband, Rev. Carl Minter in his ministry until he retired in 1990 at Columbus Grove. She was a loving mother and grandmother and was loved by all.

Dorothy loved Jesus and was a faithful member of the Walnut Grove UMC.

Memorial donations may be made to Walnut Grove UMC, 13502 Twp. Rd. 80, Kenton, OH 43326.

