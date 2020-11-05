1/1
Dorothy Moore
{ "" }
LIMA — Dorothy Moore, 79, passed away November 3, 2020, at 1:14 PM at Cridersville Health Care Center.

Dorothy was born May 6, 1941 in Guage, KY, to Lurman and Fannie (Mullins) Cole, who preceded her in death.

Dorothy attended Perry Schools and was a cook at various restaurants for many years. She is survived by her sons, Sam Moore and Daren Moore; daughters, Pamela Smith, Joyce (Jr) Miller, Tammy (Scott) Chiles and Karen Heil; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Leonard (Ellen) Cole, Keonard Cole and Ralph Cole; sisters, Evalee Skok, Cora (Ross) Collins and Kathlene Dotson and her brother-in-law, Robert "Bob" Ford. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her grandson, Robbie Heil, sister, Martha Ford and former husband, Otmer Moore.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday November 9, 2020 at Preston Cemetery with Rev. Arnold Wright to officiate. Online condolences may be expressed at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.



Published in The Lima News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Preston Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
1170 Shawnee Rd
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 228-5474
