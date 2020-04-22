WAPAKONETA — Dorothy Jean "Dottie" Morgan, 70, of Wapakoneta, passed away peacefully at 9:30 p.m., Tues. April 21, 2020, at her home with her family at her side. She was born Sept. 23, 1949, in Ft. Recovery, OH, the daughter of Donald & Alfreda (Menker) Backs. Her mother survives in St. Marys, and her father is deceased. On Aug. 23, 1969, she married the love of her life, Joseph W. Morgan, and they were blessed with 50 years of marriage.

Survivors include, 5 children, Julie (John) Willoughby, Sidney, OH; Patty (Marc) Mosness, Goshen, IN; Joe D. (Jennifer) Morgan, Wapakoneta; Bob (Amanda) Morgan, Marysville, OH; & Kathy Morgan, Lewis Center, OH; 13 grandchildren, Jaclyn (Kevin Hillard) Willoughby, Robert Vanderpool, Taylor Willoughby, Kodi Morgan, Hayden Brandehoff, Nolan Brandehoff, Dylan Vanderpool, MacKenzie Morgan, Jacob Mosness, Lane Coil, Sam Mosness, Sara Brandehoff, & Ben Coil; 2 great grandchildren, Karter Hillard, & Myles Willoughby; siblings, Dennis Backs, Diana (Mike) Jacob, Barbara Yohler, Mary Lou (Ralph) Angstmann, Donna (Bob) Kantner, Sara (Steve) Katterheinrich, & Ed Backs, brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law, Chris Botkin, Pat Nelson, Mary Ann (Jim) Pearcy, Mark (Connie) Morgan, Terry (Paul) Zinich, & Trishia (Mike) Humphrey.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Margie Botkin, & Betty Nelson, and a brother-in-law, Steve Yohler.

Dottie provided childcare in her home for many years and was a membership support specialist with the Girl Scout Council of Western Ohio. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta, and its Resurrection Choir. She also served on the St. Joseph School Board, and was a Girl Scout leader. Dottie was a 1968 graduate of Bennett High School, Marion, IN. She loved spending time with her family and attending her grandchildren's activities. Dottie also enjoyed her summers at Rice Lake, Canada, with her husband Joe and family.

Due to current health restrictions, a private family Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Fri. April 24, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta, with Rev. Jarred Kohn officiating. Burial is to follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Wapakoneta. A Celebration of Life will be held later this summer. Memorial contributions may be directed to the St. Joseph Catholic Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Eley funeral Home & Crematory, Wapakoneta, where condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com. A live stream version of Dottie's funeral service will be available for viewing on the Eley Funeral Home and Crematory's Facebook page for family and friends.