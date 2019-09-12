LIMA — Dorothy J. Newland, age 92, passed away September 11, 2019, at 2:41 pm, at the Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center. Dorothy was born August 1, 1927 in Lima, OH, to Floyd B. and Hazel M. (Fancher) Snow who preceded her in death.

Dorothy attended Lima Central High School. After high school she worked in many capacities with various companies in and around the Lima area including: Artex, the Lima Bank Tower as an elevator operator, the Lima State Hospital as a cook, Burger King, Allen County Board of Elections and the Allen County Council on Aging Elderly Daycare. Dorothy loved collecting angels and she loved animals of all sorts. Above all else she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Dorothy is survived by her children: Randall Newland of Middletown, OH, Dana (Bruce) Conner, Tony Snow-Newland and Michael Newland all of Lima, OH, a step daughter, Christine (Leonard) Donnell of Alger, OH and a step son, Robert (Linda) Newland of Ada, OH, 7 grandchildren: Alexander Goins, Kenneth (Amanda) Newland, Samuel Newland, Thomas Newland, Justin (Aspen) Newland, Christopher (Jessica) Conner and Joshua (Lindsey) Conner, 26 great grandchildren, and a sister, Virginia Snow-Ridge of Ludlow, KY. She was preceded in death by her former spouse, Robert I. Newland, a son, Bryan Newland, a grandson, Tyler Savage-Newland, and 3 siblings: Thomas Snow, Myrtle Snow-Querbach and Robert Snow.

There will be a funeral service held on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Officiating the service will be Pastor Anthony Dell. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery following the service.

Friends may call on Sunday from 4-8 pm and also one hour prior to services on Monday at the EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Memorial contributions may be made to the or the Alzheimer's Foundation. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.