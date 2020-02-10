LIMA — Dorothy Jeanne Reed, 88, died at 1:44 P.M. on Sunday, February 09, 2020, at Otterbein Nursing Home - Cridersville in Cridersville, Ohio.

She was born on August 10, 1931, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Clyde and Irene (Iames) Custer. On June 16, 1951, in Ohio, she married Carl Eugene "Gene" Reed who preceded her in death on May 24, 2014.

She attended the First Church of God at the Crossroads. She graduated from South High School. She enjoyed gardening, writing short stories and painting. She worked at Swallow's Beverages, A and W Root Beer Stand, and Kresge's.

Survivors are two daughters - Pamela (Jeff) Lewis, of Surf Side Beach, SC and Cynthia Phillips, of Warren, OH, two sons, Timothy (Sandy) Reed, of Bluffton, OH and Jeffery (Corrie) Reed, of Lima, OH; three sisters, Virginia Hartzog, of Sidney, OH, Barbara Barnes, of Lima, OH and Margaret Kline, of Cridersville, OH. She had eight grandchildren, Bryan (Jill) Lewis, Mark (Jeanine) Lewis, Kelly (Josh) Jennings, Alisha (Mike) Liebrecht, Ryan (Ben Breaux) Phillips, Adam (Alyssa) Phillips, Casey Reed, and Aaron Reed; eleven great-grandchildren. Drew and Derek Jennings, Dylan, Gabriella and Julianna Lewis, Hayden and Landon Liebrecht, Kai Lewis, Jaxon, Everett and Myles Phillips.

She was preceded in death by four sisters, Helen Earehart, Mary Custer, Alyce Fredricks, and May Custer, five brothers, Paul Custer, Don Custer, and Dick Custer both killed in WW II, William Custer, Harold Custer and a son-in-law, Steve Phillips.

The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, Ohio.

A funeral service will begin at 11:00 am on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home. Rev. Pete Citerin will officiate.

Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mercy Health Hospice or Otterbein Nursing Home

