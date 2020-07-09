MILLER CITY — Dorothy A. Riepenhoff, 94, of Miller City died at 1:25 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. She was born November 15, 1925 in Ottawa Township, Putnam County to the late Adolph and Adeline (Kreinbrink) Kleman. On May 4, 1949 she married Gilbert Riepenhoff who died February 24, 2009.

She is survived by 5 children, Eugene Riepenhoff of Miller City, Gilbert (Julie) Riepenhoff and Joe (Becky) Riepenhoff both of Glandorf, Lois (Marvin) Schroeder of New Cleveland, and Lisa (Michael) O'Doherty of Herndon, VA; a son-in-law, Michael Schimmoeller of Kalida; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Paul (Marlene) Kleman of Glandorf. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Elaine Schimmoeller; a grandson, Kyle Schroeder; 2 brothers, Richard and James Kleman; and 4 sisters, Leona Kleman, Odelia Kleman, Sylvia Niese, and Jeanette Gluss.

Dorothy was retired from Philips, formerly of Ottawa. She was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Miller City and their Rosary Altar Society. She enjoyed watching the Lawrence Welk Show and baseball. Dorothy was a homemaker and loved to spend time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

A Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Miller City with Msgr. Charles Singler officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Following the COVID 19 regulations, visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. on Monday at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa where there will be a scripture service at 1:45 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Catholic Radio Station, Putnam County Right to Life or a charity of the donor's choice.

