1/1
Dorothy Riepenhoff
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MILLER CITY — Dorothy A. Riepenhoff, 94, of Miller City died at 1:25 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. She was born November 15, 1925 in Ottawa Township, Putnam County to the late Adolph and Adeline (Kreinbrink) Kleman. On May 4, 1949 she married Gilbert Riepenhoff who died February 24, 2009.

She is survived by 5 children, Eugene Riepenhoff of Miller City, Gilbert (Julie) Riepenhoff and Joe (Becky) Riepenhoff both of Glandorf, Lois (Marvin) Schroeder of New Cleveland, and Lisa (Michael) O'Doherty of Herndon, VA; a son-in-law, Michael Schimmoeller of Kalida; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Paul (Marlene) Kleman of Glandorf. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Elaine Schimmoeller; a grandson, Kyle Schroeder; 2 brothers, Richard and James Kleman; and 4 sisters, Leona Kleman, Odelia Kleman, Sylvia Niese, and Jeanette Gluss.

Dorothy was retired from Philips, formerly of Ottawa. She was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Miller City and their Rosary Altar Society. She enjoyed watching the Lawrence Welk Show and baseball. Dorothy was a homemaker and loved to spend time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

A Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Miller City with Msgr. Charles Singler officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Following the COVID 19 regulations, visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. on Monday at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa where there will be a scripture service at 1:45 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Catholic Radio Station, Putnam County Right to Life or a charity of the donor's choice.

Condolences can be expressed at: www.lovefuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Love Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
13
Service
01:45 PM
Love Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
14
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Nicholas Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Love Funeral Home
405 E 3Rd St
Ottawa, OH 45875
(419) 523-6586
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved