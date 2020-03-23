LIMA — Dorothy Ann Snider, 83, died at 12:00 AM on Monday, March 23, 2020, at her residence in Lima, Ohio.

Dorothy was born on April 10, 1936, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Art Howard and Ronda (Marshall) Howard. On June 23, 1956, she married Ralph B. Snider who preceded her in death on August 8, 2009.

She is survived by her children, Cheryl Snider and William (Peggy) Snider and, both of Lima, OH: four grandchildren, Tyler Wade Hawk, Weston Howard Hawk, Andrew William (Kelsey) Snider and Michael Joseph (Emily) Snider; four great grandchildren, Avri Hawk, Grady Hawk, Isaiah Snider and Oaklyn Snider; three sisters-in-law, Joan Howard, of Powell, OH, Barbara Howard, of Cincinnati, OH and Mary June Roberts, of Venice, FL.

She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Robert Howard and William Howard.

She was a member of South Side Church. Dorothy enjoyed doing Word Search puzzles, sending out Birthday cards to family and friends, along with her monthly luncheons with the ladies of the "Lunch Bunch".

She was a big fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and Cincinnati Reds. But she was the biggest fan of her family. She loved and adored her family, with that love and adoration returned to her beyond measure.

Due to the current health concern it is with thoughtful consideration for family and friends there will be no visitation. A private graveside service will be held for immediate family. Rev. Todd Cosart officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to South Side Christian Church, 3300 South Side Dr., Lima, Ohio 45807 or St. Rita's Hospice, 959 W. North St., Lima, Ohio 45805.

