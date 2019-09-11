VAN WERT — Dorothy Sterrett, 86, formerly of Van Wert, OH died 9:56 p.m. Sunday September 8, 2019 at JTDM Hospital in St. Marys, OH.

She was born February 8, 1933 in Lima, OH to Ephraim and Lena (Baker) Beery.

On June 8, 1951 she married Robert D. Sterrett, who died August 24, 2012.

Survivors include: daughter Victoria (Rusty) Grimm of St. Marys, OH, son Timothy (Jennifer) Sterrett of Rockford, OH, 6 grandchildren 2 step-grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren 4 step-great-grandchildren, brother Gene (Peg) Beery of Lima, OH

Preceded in death by: parents Ephraim and Lena Beery; husband Robert Sterrett; daughter Kathy Beining, sister Helen Beery; sister Gerry Hasting; sister Francis Baker; brother Fred Beery; sister Susie Rahrig; sister Velma Young; sister Ginny Grigg

She was a graduate of Lima South High School (Class of 1951).

A homemaker, she also worked as a clothing model for the Leader Store in downtown Lima for a number of years. She volunteered many, many hours at the Washington Elementary School, helping many children learn to read.

Her favorite pastimes included watching sports, especially the Cincinnati Reds and Ohio State University football.

Rites are scheduled to begin at 12:00 noon Saturday September 14, 2019 at the Miller - Long & Folk Funeral Home 314 W. High Street in St. Marys, with Pastor Tom Shobe officiating.

Visitation one hour prior to the services on Saturday.

Condolences may be expressed via: www.millerfuneralhomes.net