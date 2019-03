BLUFFTON — Dorothy L. Van Meter, 77, died at 10:01 a.m. Feb. 28, 2019, at Bluffton Mennonite Memorial Home.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Chiles-Laman Funeral and Cremation Services, Bluffton. Chaplain William Herr will officiate. Burial will be in New Rockport Cemetery.

Friends may call one hour prior to services at the funeral home.