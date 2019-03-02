BLUFFTON — Dorothy L. Van Meter, age 77, passed away at 10:01 a.m Thursday, February 28, 2019, at the Bluffton Mennonite Memorial Home.

Dorothy was born April 7, 1941, in LaRue, OH, to Lester and Ruby (Matteson) Van Meter who both preceded her in death.

Dorothy was a graduate of Beaverdam High School. She worked several years as a secretary for the Triplett Corporation in Bluffton and retired from Allen County Children's Services. Dorothy was a longtime member of Beaverdam United Methodist Church and was currently a member of Forest Park United Methodist Church in Lima. She was elected and served on the Beaverdam City Council for several years.

She is survived by a brother, Ralph (Nancy) Van Meter of Bluffton, OH; two sisters, Phyllis (Gerald) Weaver of Trenton, MI, and Margie Van Meter of Dexter, MI; brother-in-law, John Ashman of Euclid, OH; nephew, Jerry Weaver of Ann Arbor, MI, nephew, Mike (Candee) Weaver of West Palm Beach, FL, niece, Judy Weaver of DeWitt, MI, nephew, Brian (Abby) Ashman of PA, niece, Jeanne (Mike) Badertscher of Findlay, OH, niece, Julie (Brion) Rhodes of Bluffton, OH, niece, Joyce Ashman of Euclid, OH, and several great nieces and one great nephew.

She is preceded in death by a sister, Mary Ellen Ashman

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, BLUFFTON CHAPEL. Chaplain William Herr will officiate the service. Burial will follow in New Rockport Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Bluffton Senior Citizens Center, 132 N. Main Street, Bluffton, Ohio 45817.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.