DELPHOS — Dorothy Vogan, 73, of Delphos, passed away Wednesday evening, September 18, 2019 at her home.

She was born September 10, 1946 in Knott County, Kentucky to Fred and Ima Jean (Stewart) Gibson, who both preceded her in death. In 2002 she married Jim Vogan, who preceded her in death on July 25, 2012.

Dorothy is survived by a daughter, Deanna Elaine Hoehn of Delphos; a son, Robert Kirk Brenneman of Kettering; a brother, Frank Gibson of Garrett, KY; a sister, Patty Gibson of Delphos; five grandchildren, Cody James (Stepheni) Hoehn, Mackenzie Rene Hoehn, Sydney Christine Hoehn, Reid Taylor Corzine, and Hailey Ann Brenneman; and three great-grandchildren, Michael James Hoehn, Tristan Cole Hoehn, and Rylie Nicole Hoehn.

She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Grover, Jim, and Amos Gibson.

Dorothy had worked and retired in 2001 from Federal Mogal in Van Wert. She loved to be outside and was happiest with her hands in the dirt planting her flowers and garden. She was a lover of animals. Her grandkids and great-grandkids were truly the love of her life.

Visitation will from 2:00-4:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, followed by a celebration of Dorothy's life at 4:00 p.m. at Weber Funeral Home, 1840 E. Fifth St., Delphos. Memorial contributions may be made to Allen County Humane Society. Online condolences may be shared at www.weberfh.net.