DELPHOS – Dorothy A. Warnecke, age 97 , of Delphos, passed away Sunday, July 07, 2019, At the Meadows of Delphos surrounded by her loving family

Dorothy was born January 18, 1922 in Ft. Jennings to Arnold and Verena (Schuerman) Minning. On March 2, 1946, she married Paul B. Warnecke who preceded her in death October 6, 2000.

She is survived by two sons, John 'Ted' (Mary Jo) Warnecke and Steve (Amy) Warnecke, both of Delphos; a daughter, Alice (Dave) Wieging of Ft. Jennings; a sister, Pat Schmitz of Glandorf; a sister-in-law, Joan Minning of Landeck; eight grandchildren, Kelly (Adam) Dunlap, Scott (Penny) Warnecke, Chad Warnecke, Craig (Elaine) Warnecke, Jen (Jason) Bockey, Tricia (Kurt) Hoersten, Jason (Missy) Wieging, and Troy (Rebecca) Wieging; 13 great-grandchildren, Liberty and Kennedy Dunlap, Matthew and Andrew Warnecke, Renley and Rowan Warnecke, Addi Olly, and Emmi Bockey, Olivia and Chloe Wieging, Everett, and Sam Wieging; and three step-great-grandchildren, Hailey, Collin and Zoe Young. Dorothy is also survived by a close friend, Mary Mullen.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Tom and Lou Minning; two sisters, Rita Mae Minning and Mary Siebeneck; and a great-grandson, Collin Wieging.

Dorothy was a housewife, She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and a life member of Delphos VFW. Dorothy enjoyed playing bingo and cards, she much preferred winning over losing.

A Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Weber Funeral Home, 1840 E. Fifth St., Delphos, where a Parish Wake Service will be held at 7:45 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be shared at www.weberfh.net