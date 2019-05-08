LIMA — Dorothy M.Wildermuth, age 92, passed away May 8, 2019, at 3:10 am, in the Lima Memorial Health System E.R. Dorothy was born June 24, 1926, in Spencerville, OH, to Archie N. and Gladys M. (Laman) Staup who preceded her in death. On March 4, 1949, she married Olan W. Wildermuth who preceded her in death on December 8, 1968.

Dorothy was a 1944 graduate of Lima South High School. She had worked for Romey and Vandemark as a legal secretary. Dorothy was a 2010 Jefferson Award nominee and was very active as a volunteer with the United Way where she was the 2017 volunteer of the year recipient. Dorothy also had volunteered with the Alzheimer's Association. She loved to crochet and knit and most of all spreading the "Good News of Jesus Christ".

Dorothy is survived by her son, Tod (Christina) Wildermuth of Lima, OH, a son in-law, William Andrews of Adrian, MI, 5 grandchildren: Kristi (Brent) Thaxton, Kevin (Susan) Wildermuth, Jim (Kim) Wildermuth, Sarah (Avartar) Peebles, Rev. Josh (Cindy) Andrews and Richard Hogle and 12 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Connie Andrews.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 4:00 pm at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Officiating the service will be her grandson, Rev. Josh Andrews. Burial of cremated remains will be held privately at a later date in the Spencerville Cemetery. Friends may call on Saturday from 2-4 pm at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Memorial contributions may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.