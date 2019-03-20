LIMA — Dorothy E. Morse Wolf, age 90 of Lima, died at 9:45 a.m.,Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at home. Dottie was the youngest of 10 children, born June 1, 1928, at the family farm to the late Arthur and Roie Bowers Moorman.

Dottie had worked at Excello and Pangles and was a small business owner. She was a member of the Shawnee United Methodist Church. She loved and had great pride in all of her kids and grandkids. Later in life, Dottie realized a lifelong dream of painting and became an accomplished artist in water and oil paintings. Her monthly luncheons with her cousins, classmates and ladies' church group brought her great enjoyment. Dottie kept up with the Ohio State Buckeyes football games and the Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Cavs. Most recently her favorite pastime was ordering from the television shopping networks, especially shoes.

Survivors include two daughters, Carolyn (Dexter) Adams of Marblehead, OH; Joanie (Ron) Parr of Lima; a son, Jeff Morse (Julie Campbell), of Ft. Myers Beach, FL. 9 grandchildren: Lesa, Randy, Jenny, Shane, Heather, Katy, Tyler, Brandon and Zoe and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles D. Morse, brothers: Leo, Lenard, Chester, Orby Moorman; sisters: Idora Leffel, Leola Yates, Cleo Rader, Caroline Watts and Ruby Hadding and great-grandson, Dexter Adams.

The family would like to thank hospice and Wendy Brewster for the wonderful and compassionate care that was given to Dottie recently.

Family will receive friends 9 to 10 a.m., Saturday, March 23rd at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville, services will follow at 10 a.m. with Charlotte Hefner officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Rita's Hospice or Nationwide Children's Oncology Department. Online condolences can be made at BayliffAndSon.com.

Arrangements by Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville.